Designed by Milan-based studio Hot Lab Yacht & Design, the striking red and steep rake of the hull offer an immediate insight into the modern nature of Ipanema. The latest in the M50 line, this superyacht was built on a light alloy hull and superstructure, spanning three decks and a spacious sundeck.

The innovation behind Ipanema’s design is an evolution of the Mondomarine tradition, bringing the best of Italy forward to launch a project with flowing profile and instant personality.

On board, full height windows running the length of the main deck, creating an open, exciting and light-filled interior spaces which allow constant interaction with the exterior.

Her interiors are fully classical, which contain countless elements of traditional architecture such as columns, pilasters and carved lines, friezes and over a dozen different types of marble. Ipanema is able to accommodate 12 guests, accommodated in four guest cabins and one Owner’s suite.

The fold down beach area is large for a 50 metre yacht, concealing the access stairway yet warmly welcoming area. This stylistic solution creates an extended visual style that acts as a conceptual reflect of the classic external lines; featuring design elements drawing from the automotive world.

Ipanema is scheduled for the delivery in July 2016.