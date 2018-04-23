Thanks to an exterior designed by Stefano Righini, combined with an ultra-efficient wave piercer and D2P (Displacement to Planing hull), this is a state-of-the-art superyacht which is sharp lines and contemporary style on the outside, and a world of luxury within.

With an interior lifestyle crafted by the US AKJ Design studio, the sixth Fast 140’ model built to date, Iron Man is a modern icon of luxury on the water. On board, the sophisticated style is a merger between huge glazed window surfaces bringing light into the open elegantly designed decor.

The layout itself offers up a main lounge, which is divided into living and dining areas, with a table seating up to 12 people. On the same deck are the big full-beam master suite, complete with bathroom, walk-in wardrobe and study.

The outdoor spaces in the stern, are furnished with a sofa and low tables that can be transformed into one big dining table for formal get-togethers.

The Upper Deck is home to the spacious pilothouse, containing the captain’s cabin fitted with a double bed, and the lounge area, separated by a sliding glass door, which is designed as a single space, flowing seamlessly between indoor and outdoor areas.

The outdoor seating with dining table and sun lounging area in the stern make sure every moment at sea can be enjoyed to the full. The interior features a big lounge and a bar area, for peerless entertainment.

After a long evening of revelry, the 12 guests on board can retire to the spacious staterooms which offer two VIP cabins, two twin bed cabins and a third VIP cabin; not including the luxurious Owner’s suite.

Following on from Charade, My Way, Elaldrea and Uriamir, Benetti's latest addition to the global fleet is a remarkable luxury vessel with an exciting career of cruising the world ahead.