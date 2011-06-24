Fresh from an extensive two-year refit, M/Y Islander is a luxury yacht with a large amount of internal space with an impressive 7,000nm range when running at speed of 10 knots.

Heralded as one of the most competitively offered yachts for sale on the market today, this well-equipped superyacht offers a spacious sun deck with a full bar, informal dining areas, barbecue and large swimming pool, with Jacuzzi jets that can be filled with either salt or fresh water.

“When you see Islander, the quality of her two-year refit and the overall space and style of her interior and decks you will see what we mean when we say she is the offer of the moment,” explains her YPI Sales and New Construction broker, Matt Albert. “Those searching for quality and value will be hard pushed to find a yacht of this size and stature, and in this condition, at the price at which Islander is now being offered.”

Islander accommodates 10-12 guests in five staterooms and a convertible study, all with ensuite bathrooms.

“Yachts like Islander do not come up very often,” concludes Matt. “Quality normally comes at a price a lot more significant than this. Potential buyers looking for a high specification, wonderfully maintained, and carefully considered yacht for the price of something a lot smaller… need to see Islander. And soon…”

Now signed for sale with YPI Brokerage, M/Y Islander is listed at an asking price of $10,000,000.