Built in 2007, JaJaRo was custom designed and built by Tecnomar in a light-weight composite material. M/Y JaJaRo was built to achieve impressive top speeds whilst maintaining a high-level of comfort.

Powered by twin Caterpillar 16V2000M92 diesel engines, JaJaRo can maintain a cruising speed of 31 knots and can reach a top speed of 37 knots with a 6,500l fuel capacity.

However, JaJaRo is not entirely based on performance. Her interior was designed by the internationally respected, Luca Dini. Dini created elegant spaces for up to eight guests in four cabins, comprising on one Master stateroom, one VIP suite and two twin cabins alongside space for six crew members.

Alex Clarke reportedly sold the 30 superyacht for close to her asking price of €2.1m.