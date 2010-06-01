M/Y Jasmin is an expedition-style motor yacht with an impressive range of almost 5,000nm. The superyacht has a strikingly spacious, light-filled interior and is said to be in stunning condition.

“Jasmin combines sturdy, ocean-going capability with classic, elegant comfort,” explains Bertrand Vogèle, YPI Group CEO. “She has all the great characteristics of a much larger yacht… but without any of the inconveniences.”



Jasmin accommodates up to 10 guests in five staterooms including a master suite, located on the main deck. There is also an additional sixth ‘Nanny’ cabin (without bathroom) onboard.



“Unusually for a yacht like this,” adds Will Allen, YPI Sales Broker, “Jasmin’s four guest cabins (two VIP cabins with queen-size beds and two twin-bedded guest cabins) are located on the upper deck, so guests are afforded some stunning views.”



Other features include a high-visibility bridge, easy access to the water from her aft for boarding tenders and swimming, economical fuel consumptionand a particularly versatile deck area.



“Sun worshippers are able to relax in front of the bridge, as well as the upper deck or in the aft cockpit,” says Will Allen. “Dining is possible on the upper deck and on the main deck levels, whilst water sports can be enjoyed in safety and comfort from the aft cockpit. And of course Jasmi is fully LRS and MCA compliant.”



“A very attentive maintenance programme has ensured all Jasmin’s systems and equipment are as good as the day she was launched,” adds Bertrand Vogele, YPI Group CEO. “Her condition is superb. Buyers interested in an outstanding yacht for a very competitive price really should take the time now to come and inspect Jasmin… they will not be disappointed.”



Motor yacht Jasmin is for sale exclusively through YPI Brokerage at an Asking Price of EUR€9,400,000.