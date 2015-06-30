Delivered in 2011, Jelana is billed as uniting all the best elements of Sunseeker design as well as featuring new elements such as balconies and increased exterior deck space. She can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins.

The stern of the yacht also has an increased rake that gives an impressive streamlined profile along with a sharp, ocean-going bow. A unique custom modification was made to the master-suite which is is located on the upper deck and offers incredible views.

Other notable features include a bar in the main deck saloon, positioned to serve both the saloon and the main aft deck cockpit.

The vessel also features an integrated touch-screen-controlled lighting system and state-of-the-art audio-visual system.