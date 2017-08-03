Superyacht Joy: A Sublime Escape

As far as masterful collaborations go, two yachting powerhouses; Bannenberg and Rowell dedicated to her exquisite exterior lines, and Dutch pedigree yard Feadship are enough to spark excitement and awe. As we take a closer look at M/Y Joy it becomes evident she is made for a sublime escape.

A New Era in Design

Covering five decks, her 70-metre stature is expansive and well balanced. Her stunning concave lines and artistic use of glass creates a perfect harmony between the exterior and the interior. This makes her an idyllic yacht for Summer cruising against the crystal archipelago. Pockets of air conditioned indoor/outdoor zones known as 'winter gardens' were created to further enhance this feeling of space and connection to the great outdoors. Wide walkways are without precedent on a motor yacht of this size, while fascinating shapes in the superstructure give Joy a design language and identity all of her own.

Having sat with us at Monaco Yacht Show 2016, Dickie Bannenberg of Bannenberg and Rowell, responsible for her exterior design, shared that M/Y Joy marked a new era for the design house; “She’s our newest delivery [this year], but more importantly our first exterior of - without sounding too grand - what we’ll call the newer Bannenberg and Rowell era." With her poise, elegance and detail, it is easy to see why.

Sophisticated and Feminine

Inside, Studio Indigo takes on a world of sumptuous styling and soft colour palettes, harmonising the plush outdoor surroundings with the interior. Her pastel tones offer a resonance of a French Boudoir, feeling every inch a place of comfort and luxury to match its breathtaking exteriors. With such a flexible cabin layout to sleep 12 guests comfortably, 8 cabins offer a playful and sophisticated style of dusk pinks, creams and neutral tones that add warmth and space to an already lavish setting.

Wellness or Adventure

Its elevator services three of the five decks, with nothing feeling like hard work. Whether it's a seamless journey into new realms or discovering its dedicated wellness facilities; like its large gym, spa room and on board masseuse, Joy ensures every stop off along your charter journey has all the tranquil perks of relaxation.

Whether you're spending an afternoon on the games-deck or making the splash with a SeaBob or kayak (to name a few of its many amenities), M/Y Joy allows its guests to take on a breathtaking ocean adventure, or to live al-fresco, soaking up panoramic visions of beauty. Whether you are floating across pristine mangroves or snorkelling the depths of the azure, M/Y Joy establishes herself as a the ultimate discovery of joy itself.

M/Y Joy is available to Charter with Burgess in the Caribbean in the Winter Season and the East and West Mediterranean in the Summer Season.