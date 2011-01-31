Launched in 2006 and standing as one of the finest in the Northern Marine line, Julianne is a well-maintained and high-quality superyacht.

Superyacht Julianne is a full-displacement yacht with the ability to traverse long distances and withstand the most punishing weather conditions whilst at sea.

Brokerage firm Northrop & Johnson has noted that the displacement yacht market seems to be improving after an increase in inquiries.

According to Northrop & Johnson, she received a number of offers over the past few months and sold very close to her reduced asking price of £4,685,000.