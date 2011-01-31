Superyacht Julianne Sold by Northrop & Johnson
Northrop & Johnson has proudly announced the sale of the 24.7m Northern Marine built superyacht Julianne.
Launched in 2006 and standing as one of the finest in the Northern Marine line, Julianne is a well-maintained and high-quality superyacht.
Superyacht Julianne is a full-displacement yacht with the ability to traverse long distances and withstand the most punishing weather conditions whilst at sea.
Brokerage firm Northrop & Johnson has noted that the displacement yacht market seems to be improving after an increase in inquiries.
According to Northrop & Johnson, she received a number of offers over the past few months and sold very close to her reduced asking price of £4,685,000.