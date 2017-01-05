The incredibly detailed and intricate profile by H2 Yacht Design is an immediately distinctive calling card for one of the largest yacht launches of 2016.

Her arching design features and large glass facades provide panoramic views from her eclectic interior by March & White. The interiors themselves are designed to provide a contemporary home throughout, defined by timeless styling, nautical details and highly innovative bespoke finishes.

With a beam of 20 metres, her interior atrium opens up the centre of the yacht to pull natural light deep into the yacht, earning her place as 21st position in the Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World.

Now, as we launch the new Top 100 predictions for 2017, Jupiter is headed toward the North Sea in order to put her engineering to the test and continue her journey toward delivery later this year.