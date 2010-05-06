Superyacht Kate launched by CRN

The launch of M/Y Kate took place on 21st April 2010 at a private ceremony. The 43m maxiyacht is another testimony to the continual productive activity of the Ferretti Group's shipyard.

The yacht owner’s representatives were present at the launch, together with the shipyard management and employees involved in the design and construction of the superyacht.

The new CRN 43's hull and superstructure are entirely built with composite GRP materials. Her exterior and interior layout was a collaboration between CRN's technical team and Zuccon International Project.

Motor yacht Kate is arranged into spacious, open areas across four decks, with a welcoming sundeck equipped with large umbrellas. The distinctive style of the yacht's interior is created with clean, geometrical lines, marble, silk carpeting and attention to detail throughout.

Key features onboard M/Y Kate include a fitness area on the stern, equipped with Technogym equipment, and a terrace in the owner’s suite with a balcony, breakfast table and chairs.

The superyacht can sleep up to 10 guests with an owner’s suite located on the main deck and four further suites situated on the lower deck. The yacht can also accommodate up to nine crew members on board.

Powered by twin Caterpillar C32 engines, M/Y Kate can reach a top speed of 15.4 knots, with a cruising speed of 13 knots.