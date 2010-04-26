Kathleen Anne‘s interior combines a calm and tailored approach with an inviting ambience.“The owners are charming people to work with as they are very decisive and clear on their requirements,” says Dickie Bannenberg of Bannenberg & Rowell Design. “They wanted a crisp, but homely feel with lots of loose furniture specifically tailored to individual spaces and their use.”

“We have generated a somewhat masculine feel,” adds Bannenberg. “This was achieved by offsetting handsome walnut timbers with contrasting white oak and intricate highlights in high gloss dark rosewood and macassar ebony.... Bringing all this together with the expert craftsmen at the De Vries yard was a genuine pleasure and the entire project ran like clockwork.”

Entrance and Main Saloon

The entrance lobby has a parquet floor in bands of oak and walnut, with a sculptural staircase in stainless steel, oak and leather that connects all three decks. The benefits and flexibility of the loose-furniture layout are immediately seen in the main lounge. As the primary social area, the lounge offers two distinctive, comfortable seating areas to port and starboard.

Kathleen Anne’s colour scheme is neutral with punches of colour, from the cushions, and the pair of bright red-top chairs to the artwork adorning the walls. Carved limestone sculptures created by John Farnham rest on high gloss buffet cabinets with white Calcutta marble tops to form part of the owner’s collection of artwork that features throughout the yacht.

Dining area

The owners deliberately chose the open plan lounge and dining table arrangement, without any form of divider or partition. The bespoke oak and nickel dining table rests on a rug with a free-form pattern inspired by the owners’ herd of Shorthorn cattle.

Owner’s Stateroom

The full-beam owner’s stateroom includes a study with exceptional views and a walk-in dressing room. The room is styled with a variation on the walnut and inset nickel detailing.

Carefully chosen black and white photography by Jason Langer hangs on bone-coloured linen panelling, set within walnut joinery. The en suite bathroom has echoes of a grand British hotel with chunky lights, white marble tops and splashes of teak and walnut.

Bridge deck

Flexibility is integral to the concept of the bridge deck lounge, which resembles a highly sophisticated, intimate family living room. With the aft doors flung open, the aft area forms part of the outdoor-in ‘beach club’ lounge during the day, whilst in the evenings, guests can watch movies or play on a GameCube in front of the 50-inch TV.

The large aft area of the bridge deck has the option to create a shaded area above the sofa and an aft deck dining area can seat up to ten people. An unusual palette of stone-coloured fabrics makes this a distinctive and peaceful place at all times of the day.

Lower deck

Superyacht Kathleen Anne has four guest suites on the lower deck. Each guest room has been panelled in broad planks of white oak, blended with simple cream fabric upholstery. Deeply fluted plinths and chunky macassar ebony footboards distinguish the beds, whilst late-1930s British Linocut prints by Cyril Power and Luca Missoni’s Moon photos adorn the walls.

The aft guest cabins have double beds, one of which converts into a sofa. Sliding back the central bulkhead, the two suites can be configured into one full-beam VIP stateroom suite with a separate lounge containing an L-shaped sofa.

Sun deck

Whilst offering plenty of space for those who love to sunbathe, the shading facilities are also one of the most ingenious aspects of the sundeck. The cantilevered umbrellas above the Jacuzzi are made of stainless steel and sailcloth, and each unit can be folded up and unplugged. Here as elsewhere on Kathleen Anne, people have a wealth of choices at any time of the night or day. And that is a rare if not entirely unique virtue for a 39 metre yacht.