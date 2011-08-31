Custom built by Delta in 2009, Katya is a striking superyacht with a characteristic exterior design and a luxurious interior styling from Jean Claude Canestrelli, offering guests the finest marble, wood and glass surroundings.

Katya is capable of reaching a range of 5,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12.5 knots through twin CAT engines and provides ultimate comfort through state-of-the-art stabilization systems.

Five luxurious decked out cabins provide accommodation for up 12 guests with advanced entertainment systems and open spaces throughout the yacht for the perfect cruising experience.

Katya has now been signed for sale at an asking price $42,900,000 in a joint listing between Merle Wood & Associates and Burgess Yachts.