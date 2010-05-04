Sailing yacht Kealoha’s interior layout makes for the perfect family cruising yacht. She features a double deckhouse and double cockpit layout, enabling a full-beam aft owner's cabin, two guest cabins and separate twin crew berth.

“Kealoha combines significant interior volume rarely seen in a modern classic design, with stunning performance under sail,” says William Bishop, Head of the YPI Sailing Division. “She is built to Lloyd's MCA Classification, accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins very comfortably and still maintains outstanding performance under sail.”

The alfresco living areas are extensive; with the central cockpit serving as the social heart of the vessel, whilst the aft cockpit is designed for all sailing functions.

“She just arrived in the South of France and is now available for inspection and sea trial by appointment," adds William Bishop. "For those looking for a new medium-sized performance sailing yacht that’s comfortable, well-proportioned and offers superb performance…Kealoha really is one to see. And soon.”

The award-winning sailing yacht Kealoha is now for sale exclusively through YPI Brokerage, with an asking price of: EUR€4,900,000.