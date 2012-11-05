Superyacht Kim Sold by Y.CO
Y.CO brokers announced the successful sale of the 28.55m sailing yacht which was built and launched by the renowned French yacht builder Wally Yachts in 2003.
A small and impressive package, Kim’s exterior and interior design was also created by the revered in-house Wally design team to work in combination with the expert naval architecture of German Frers.
After undergoing a full refit in 2008, Kim enjoyed a successful career on the water before she was listed at an asking price of € 4,900,000 and recently sold at an undisclosed price by Y.CO.