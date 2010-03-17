The Sunseeker 92 is an exciting evolution within the Sunseeker Predator range. The new model has the addition of a sleek flybridge, which offers generous sunbathing areas.

Inside, stylish guest rooms and social areas feature Black American Walnut finishes throughout.

Motor yacht Kinki can sleep up to eight guests. Accommodation comprises a master suite, VIP cabin and two twin cabins. She can also accommodate three crew members onboard.

Powered by twin MTU 16v engines, Kinki can reach an impressive 38 knots at top speed, with a cruising speed of 23 knots.

Superyacht Kinki is built to MCA CAT2 regulations.