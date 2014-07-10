This beautifully designed motor yacht - dubbed Project Global and soon to be christened Kismet - is the 17th vessel built in a collaboration between Moran Yacht & Ship and Lürssen Yachts which has lasted 14 years.

Not only is this a marker of continued strength between the American broker and revered German yacht builder, but the sixth project undertaking for Kismet’s experienced owner who Moran Yacht & Ship has represented for over 15 years.

"Kismet represents the best of the best when it comes to the construction of a quality motor yacht,” explains Robert Moran, President of Moran Yacht & Ship. “The owner's active involvement, frequent shipyard visits, incredible knowledge and insight throughout the entire process, pushed all those involved to raise their standards to a level never before seen. We at Moran Yacht & Ship are proud to be involved in the construction of a such a great ship."

"We are happy that we have met the high-end expectations from the owner in terms of product quality and being able to stay within budget and on time," confirms Lürssen Yachts. "We are looking forward for Kismet to be delivered as scheduled and finding her place amongst her peers as being a remarkable statement in large yacht construction, based on an excellent design and excellent engineering skills."

"The external living spaces are numerous and generous and have been laid out for both charter and private use in mind," adds designer Espen Oeino. "The external deck facilities include an open fire place, external lounging and eating areas on three different decks including one with a fully equipped BBQ, an oval shaped swimming pool with integrated Jacuzzi on the sun deck and a very private observation deck overlooking it all. The master stateroom also has its own private external deck fully equipped with Jacuzzi and TV."

Innovative in every sense of the word, Kismet will feature eight spacious guest staterooms, a winter garden featuring outdoor fireplaces, a spectacular main lounge with breathtaking staircases and as well as state-of-the-art video walls. Additional amenities include a spa, sauna, swimming pool, helipad and all the tenders and toys one could think of.

Interior designer Pascal Reymond offered an insight what enhances Kismet's luxurious style: "The interior spaces distributions of Kismet are very original with some very dramatic features and fabulous perspectives with large voids between decks, perfect for large dining parties and also suitable for smaller private and more intimate uses thanks to sliding doors and panels which can separate elegantly each area. Kismet has everything any owner would inspire for. Elegant, spacious and well equipped spa with a plunge pool, every guest suites and owners area have their own identity and superb handmade textile and artwork, exotic woods and marble. Looking closely at the joinery detail of Kismet, she is very intricate with very interesting organic shapes and textures, still keeping an elegant and coherent design as a whole."

Kismet will be an exciting addition to the global charter fleet and is available through Moran Yacht & Ship. She represents the very latest in high-end luxury cruising. With her experienced crew she will without doubt provide the ultimate experience to remember. She will be cruising her first season in the Caribbean.