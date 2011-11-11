Built in 2007 by Lürssen Yachts, Kismet was originally designed for a passionate art-collector, featuring a dramatic exterior design from leading superyacht designer Espen Oeino alongside a classical yet modern interior styling with inspirations of Art Deco from Reymond Langton Design.

She offers her guests a range of salon and deck lounges ideal for relaxing and entertaining whilst providing up to twelve guests across six cabins and boasts an abundance of toys and amenities for the perfect cruising experience.

Kismet is available for sale through Moran Yacht & Ship and is listed for an asking price of €85,000,000; for more information, click here.