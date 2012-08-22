Custom built by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands, in 2000, the yacht has remained privately owned ever since. It underwent a refit in 2008 and has been extremely well maintained over the years.

Amongst the vessel’s notable features are a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 9.80m and a 3.05m draft, and an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect and results in a smoother more enjoyable cruising experience.

Kisses boasts a cruising speed of 14 knots, max speed of 15.40 knots and a range of 3400 nm from her 77400-litre fuel tanks.

In terms of accommodation, the yacht can provide sleeping cabins for up to 10 guests, plus a crew of 11.

Located in the South of France, Kisses is available for inspection by appointment and will be at anchor during next month’s Monaco Yacht Show.

Kisses is available to purchase through yacht brokerage Merle Wood.