Built by leading Italian yacht design and building company Azimut Yachts in 2004, La Dea features an interior by Carlo Galeazzi and exterior styling by Stefano Righini Design.

Last refitted in 2011, the vessel also contains a grp hull and superstructure with a beam of 7.10-metre (23'3"ft) and a 2.45-metre (8'0"ft) draft.

In terms of performance, La Dea has a cruising speed of 18 knots, a maximum speed of 25 knots and a range of 1300 nautical miles from her 17498-litre fuel tanks.

As for accommodation, the yacht offers space for up to 11 guests in 5 suites comprising 1 VIP cabin, 2 double cabins, 1 twin cabin and 1 pullman cabin. She can also accommodate up to 7 crew.

Superyacht La Dea is available for sale through IYC.