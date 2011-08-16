Custom built by Amels in 2006, this modern superyacht has been expertly styled by Walter Franchini Architetto to offer an enviable amount of space, both inside and outside, through an impressive 12.80m beam.

Lady Anne P.B. was constructed with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure to maintain high levels of stability and comfort, with added stabilization equipment to tackle any rough conditions whilst at sea.

Lady Anne P.B. can comfortably accommodate up to 16 guests on board in complete luxury, offering unique design elements such as a 5-storey spiral staircase, theatre, gym, sauna and a large swimming pool.

Representing both the buyer and the seller, Burgess reportedly completed the sale of the striking yacht last week.