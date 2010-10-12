Superyacht Lady Britt Launched

The launch ceremony of the new 63m Feadship gave witnesses the opportunity to see her name unveiled for the very first time. Lady Britt is the first significant yacht ever owned by her Scandinavian owner. Bas Nederpelt, sales and marketing director at Koninklijke De Vries Scheepsbouw said, “He and his family have enjoyed many charters over the decades, using this time to synthesise exactly what they would like should the time ever be right to commission a new build.”

Her naval architecture was conducted by Feadship’s De Voogt Naval Architects with an interior styled by Redman Whitley Dixon. This personalised design offers the choice of six large guest suites on the lower deck in order to accommodate family and friends in comfort and style.

Two of the suites can be converted into a full-width VIP stateroom to allow a dual principal charterer more space. The owners have chosen a luxury New York apartment feel for their stateroom, complete with separate bathrooms and dressing rooms; enhanced with a private study. Lady Britt also features a dedicated wellness spa, a separate panoramic gym, an outdoor cinema and an authentic Finnish sauna with access to the ocean.

During the ceremony, Henk de Vries thanked the owners for their enormous commitment. “It has been a privilege to see how you have dedicated yourselves to learning about every aspect of yacht building. Even before signing the contract we spent many hours in discussions, and the depth of your knowledge was such that I wondered whether you might actually be going to build the boat yourself … You have taken a very pretty, classic Feadship design, made it a little longer and sleeker, and fashioned a spectacular yacht of which we are all very proud.”