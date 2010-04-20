Stephen Huish is the first UK based designer to complete a project at the famed Sanlorenzo shipyard, based in Viareggio. Motor yacht Lady Jane is the tenth superyacht to launch in the Sanlorenzo’s hugely successful SD92 series.

Stephen Huish has designed the interior of Lady Jane with a wonderfully relaxed and contemporary look. The elegant saloon has a neutral colour scheme and was specifically designed for the owner’s artwork and photographs, offering a personalised and creative living space. There are numerous room saving designs in the spacious saloon, such as Ottomans which slide under the low table when entertaining. A light, airy atmosphere is created with glass doors, which lead through from the saloon to an aft deck seating area.



A soft and relaxed feel pervades throughout the superyacht, with ceiling panels made from suede to absorb noise and soften harsh acoustics. Alongside a relaxed environment, an atmospheric setting is created with the use of fibre optic lighting above the main dining table and small recessed LED lights on the floor and above cabinets.

The layout of motor yacht Lady Jane features two forward twin guest cabins; a large, full beam VIP cabin located aft and a forward owner’s cabin. The VIP cabin features a contemporary approach on Shoji Screens, which act as privacy in front of the port holes, with a plush leather sofa on the portside and a desk/dressing table starboard. The head board of the large double bed and TV are clad in faux crocodile skin with the room brightened up by light boxes above the night stands.

The guest lobby holds an open staircase, which features marble treads, wrapped leather handrails with stainless steel caps and a curved ceiling, which disappears into soft panels. The guest doors have unconventional slots of thick glass, leading into the twin cabins, which can be made into a double room if required.

A unique feature of motor yacht Lady Jane is the owner’s bathroom, featuring a beautiful basin which spans 800mm in width – carved out of solid marble, with a smooth bowl and a rugged outer area, offset perfectly by LED lighting underneath. Above the sink is a large floating mirror cabinet which is lit to illuminate the rugged marble surrounding.

The Sanlorenzo shipyard worked with Stephen Huish to construct an interior of great quality and attention to detail. Every effort was made in the collaboration to maximise light and storage aboard the contemporary, semi-custom superyacht.



