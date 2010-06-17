The yacht is characterized by classic and traditional lines and has been built to the precise wishes of the owner, who has followed step-by-step the various stages of construction along with architects Franco and Anna Maria Della Role.

A lift connects each of M/Y Lady Lou’s five large decks, including a Top Tank Deck with service areas and useful spaces for laundry and stowage. The lower deck hosts the garage and the engine room, with the guest and crew areas forward.

The main deck faces offers two relax zones and a wonderful grand piano, which opens to the saloon and a dinner table able to seat up to 18 people.

A further dining area and a large saloon with a bar and game table can be found on the upper deck. The full beam owner’s suite is located forward on the upper deck.

The Wheelhouse area offers a relaxing spa pool with sofas, a cinema and a gymnasium, whilst the sundeck is dedicated to total relaxation with large sunpads.



Superyacht Lady Lau has classic interiors which use marble and mahogany. The owner expressly asked to have each guest room in a different style, with Thai, Chinese, Egyptian influences, resulting in a rich variety of décor and materials. Mahogany wood is used throughout the yacht, whilst marble bathrooms are designed to match each guest room’s style.

Superyacht Lady Lau is powered by twin Caterpillar 3516B engines, each generating 2448 HP and allowing the yacht to reach 17 knots and a range of 5000nm at 12 knots.

This is the third launch of 2010 for Codecasa, following the launch of 65m Family Day and the 45m open Framura 2.

The first 42m Vintage and a traditional 51m superyacht are on schedule for launch in 2011.