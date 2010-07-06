Built in 2002 by Cassens-Werft, Lauren L hit the water as a 100-passenger cruise vessel, and was then refitted in 2008 to what is now a remarkably well maintained and comfortable superyacht. Constructed with a sturdy steel hull and superstructure, featuring an interior and exterior design by Alpha Marine.

Edmiston have confirmed that the sale was an in-house deal, with Jamie Edmiston representing the seller and Chris Cecil-Wright representing the buyer.

Edmiston's Rory Trahair commented "Lauren L is the latest in a long line of Edmiston sales this year which includes the 85m Alysia (renamed Moonlight II) and 72m Utopia and takes our sales to date this year to well over 1km in total length. Lauren L joins these yachts and many more on the Edmiston charter fleet."

Lauren L is ranked at number 34 in our Top 100 World’s Largest Superyachts roster; capable of accommodating 40 guests with a whole wave of features on-board and an extremely generous deck space, Lauren L is ideal for entertaining or a luxurious family holiday.