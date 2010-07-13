Le Volpi is currently based close to Monaco, perfectly positioned to capitalise on the favourite Riviera destinations – such as St Tropez and Portofino.

Sunseeker’s largest predator holds two-and-a-half decks of luxurious accommodation, ensuring spacious and lavish surroundings for charter guests. Le Volpi not only boasts an extensive flybridge and large aft cockpit area, but also benefits from a saloon that extends onto wide-opening balconies.

Superyacht Le Volpi also sleeps up to 12 guests in five spacious en suite cabins, offering two guests forward cabins, two guest aft staterooms and a main deck master stateroom.

All cabins aboard the Predator 130 offer air conditioning and boast plasma TV screens alongside stereo and DVD systems.

For the ultimate cruise experience, Le Volpi offers a wealth of watersports activities, holding snorkelling gear, fishing equipment, donut and other towing toys, a Pascoe RIB and two jet skis.

The truly unique experience of chartering the stunning Predator superyacht Le Volpi is currently at the weekly charter rate of €120,000.00 EUR