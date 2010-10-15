Read online now
Superyacht Leonora Price Reduction with YPI

Yachting Partners International have announced that Superyacht Leonora has undergone a one million euro price reduction.

Built by Lürssen in 1991, This 40m Superyacht Leonora is an award winning vessel which underwent a major multi-million euro refit project after her purchase in 2006 through YPI.

Able to accommodate 8 guests onboard, superyacht Leonora is a spacious and luxuriously designed superyacht with a stunning interior theme which features sophisticated wood panelling and high-quality interior design.

Yachting Partners International has reduced the price of Superyacht Leonora from €7 million to €6 million, putting this superb displacement yacht on the market for a very competitive price.

