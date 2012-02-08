With her sleek, anthracite hull and dynamic lines, Liberty conveys a sense of power and sophistication that is echoed throughout every aspect of her design. Inspired by the ocean, her unique décor is striking yet comfortable and immediately welcoming, while her deck areas are designed for maximum flexibility.

“She is an amazing yacht that we are very proud to represent for charter,” says Head of YPI Charter, Fiona Maureso. “Designed by discerning owners who wanted her to meet some very specific requirements, Liberty is one of the most sophisticated yachts, in both looks and technology, I’ve had the pleasure of representing.”

With huge volumes, impressive performance and a unique designer interior, Liberty can reach speeds in excess of 15 knots, is remarkably fuel efficient and comfortably sleeps up to 12 guests in six luxurious cabins.

With a vast sundeck measuring over 17 metres and featuring a large pool, sunbathing area and bar with ample seating and relaxation areas, Liberty offers every facility for charter guests as well as the very latest in entertainment and communications technology and an impressive array of ‘toys’.