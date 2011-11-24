Superyacht Liberty: Unrivalled Italian Construction

Liberty’s creation by designer Andrea Vallicelli drew inspiration from the sea herself, imbuing her exterior design with the same flowing, elegant force of the waves whilst her fresh interior from BDC interior design creates the perfect floating homestead.

Her exterior metallic grey colour signifies the elegance and technology held as well as a sleek white superstructure that confers an impression of speed and performance even whilst at anchor. The exterior colour palette combines three neutral colours – gray, teak and white with a single decorative colour, red coral, to show the coming together of man made material and the marine world.

Large outdoor areas are designed for relaxation, starting from the sundeck at the bow which features a semicircular bar covered with wood and slate materials never used before in this function.

Each deck shows the designers ability to create flexible and dynamic solutions that give the yacht the option to transform spaces accordingly; suiting any situation, be it relaxing or entertaining guests.

Each living space of the Liberty has been built around a hero, a protagonist of the fauna or flora of the sea world. This is how the tortoise, the seahorse, the shark, the nautili, the shrimp, the sea star and the coral come to life. This is the name of the environments in which the owners and their friends live in symbiosis with the sea.