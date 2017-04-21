Scheduled for delivery in June 2017, Lili was designed by Tim Heywood and belongs to the popular Amels 180 LIMITED EDITIONS range. The spacious superyacht offers six cabins for 12 guests, with an enviable beach club and gym, distinguished by the life on board thanks to the sophisticated interior style by Laura Sessa.

Julia Stewart, Imperial Director, says about Lili: “She is another striking project jointly made with an experienced team and very talented people, confirming our strong and durable links with Amels since the last eight years. With Lili, Imperial delivers a new superyacht option for high-end luxury journeys at sea with versatile accommodation, Dutch quality and superior level of equipment. We would like to thank all the teams involved in this project, who realized a challenging work with precise deadlines.”

“The Amels 180 has proven highly popular on the superyacht market and LILI will add to that with her many unique customizations and beautiful colour scheme,” comments Rose Damen, Amels Commercial Director. “She is an exceptionally high quality yacht that will no doubt create many happy memories for her Owners and guests. Once again, working with Imperial has been very smooth and productive and that shows in the end result.”

What makes this yacht alternative to the rest of the Amels 180s is the transformation of Master Cabin into a private apartment, completely private from the other two decks for total exclusivity when guests are on board.

This is the eighth hull delivered by the Imperial and Amels collaboration since 2009, marking a new project, new milestone and new addition to the global fleet.