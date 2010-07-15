Having recently completed her sea trials on the North and Old Dutch Inner Sea, the 39m Lucia M has greatly surpassed the expectations of her builders. “It’s unbelievable”, says a spokesman of Jongert Shipyard, “This yacht weighing over 200 metric tons manoeuvres like a runabout.”

Lucia M’s interior and exterior styling was created by the renowned Guido de Groot Design, backed by the experience of Azure Naval Architects; alongside Jongert’s expert construction. Her stylish and modern all-aluminium hull and superstructure are capable of carving through the water at a top speed of 30 knots through dual MTU 16V4000 M93 engines.

A spokesmen who held the rudder during the trials commented “The combination of propellers, rudders, their mutual positioning and shape of the underwater vessel is ideal for all speeds … Executing a Williamson Turn at a speed of 29 knots is easy. Even at the speed you are always in full control. After a so-called ‘crash-stop’ the yacht stops within three ships lengths and that from a speed of 15 meters per second. The yacht lying still with counter set propellers, without help of the very effective bow and stern thrusters, can literally pivot around its axis.”

The flexibility of the Lucia M is just one more striking element to add to the list. The Jongert spokesman added “You go smoothly from full displacement to gliding across the water. Remarkable is also the fact that on the Ijsselmeer, which is only 6 meters deep, the yacht having a draught of two meters effortlessly achieves its top speed without first drawing its back deeply into the water. The master can choose from an unlimited range of speeds. Many gliders and half gliders have a relatively large speed range where you are as they say “climbing the mountain” causing unpleasant heavy stern waves and high fuel consumption.”

The Lucia M is the first motor yacht of these dimensions ever built by Jongert. Specialists in sailing yachts, the 3900MY was designed and constructed for a number of clients who appreciate the Jongert sailing yacht style but prefer a motor yacht. The Lucia M is the owner’s fifth motor yacht, “Our customer is an expert when it comes to products with a high degree of styling, finish, quality and performance. For private purposes he drives the sportiest type of Bentley. Now he sails his first Jongert 3900MY. In my opinion that’s a huge compliment.”

After recently announcing a change over of management within Jongert alongside stepping further into the market of motor yachts, the well known shipyard has also announced they will be attending the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show.