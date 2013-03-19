Superyacht Luna Launched by Benetti

The second Benetti Crystal 140’ BY002 superyacht Luna was launched after the traditional bottle breaking ceremony attended by the owner, technical personnel, builders, Benetti management and staff. After the yacht was successfully lowered into the water, Luna proceeded along the canal to the Darsena Italia – Via Coppino in Viareggio – where Benetti organised a private ceremony for the owner.

The Benetti Crystal 140’ BY002 motor yacht Luna measures 42m in length and 9m in width at full beam. Spacious in size, Luna can also accommodate up to 10 guests in 5 suites which was made possible thanks to a repartitioning of the lower deck.

In the tradition of the Benetti superyacht range, the Crystal 140’ is unique and inspired by a characteristic relationship with the sea and a love for outdoor life. Comfort, style and functionality characterize the numerous dining areas and lounges of the sun deck and upper deck, whilst the interiors greatly benefit from large windows.

Among several other innovations stands a reorganisation of the stern area. The shift in the positioning of the tender garage (also holding jet skis and other various toys) has allowed the stern area to become a dedicated beach deck which is free of all mechanical equipment and outfitted with a shower, changing room, bathroom, galley and deck chairs; ideal for relaxation.