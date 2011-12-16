Located in Istanbul, Bilgin have been quietly building cold moulded and aluminium yachts to order, most notably launching the 37m Superyacht TJ this year after a previous interior design collaboration with H2.

After announcing a new collaboration project in October 2010, Bilgin has been constructing the distinctive 40m superyacht M in their up and coming facilities in Istanbul, designed inside and out by H2 Yacht Design.

She features a modified version of the vertical plumb style bow to introduce a more aggressive look, whilst maintaining a full five cabin layout with a large owner’s suite located forward on the main deck and large aft lounges on both decks.

Bilgin and H2 are also working on an even bigger 45m version of the new concept, soon to be revealed as the next new-build project for the up and coming Turkish shipyard.

‘M’ is now available for sale with Yachting Partners International (YPI). For more information on the yacht or to arrange a private visit please contact YPI Broker Gregory Gheraia.