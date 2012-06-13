Yachting Partners International has launched stunning new images of M's first time on the water, showcasing her unique exterior profile by H2 Yacht Design.

“We have represented a number of Bilgin yachts over the years,” explains YPI Broker Gregory Gheraia, “and it has been a pleasure to see the yard grow in confidence and stature over those years.”

With her reverse X-bow, and sharp, clean lines, M is a prime example of the new-found confidence and style now exemplified by the yard.

“M offers the highest standard of luxury and comfort without compromise to design and style,” says Gregory. “Her interior is fresh and modern without looking minimalistic, combining rich maccasser and zebrano woods with warm leathers and fabrics.”

Fitted with the very latest technology and zero speed stabilizers, M accommodates eight guests in a Master and three double cabins. Her twin 2,400hp MTU engines give her a top speed of 20 knots and a comfortable cruising speed of 16 knots.

“She is brand new, never before used, under guarantee and ready for the summer,” smiles Greg. “And we’re taking visits now!”

M is available for sale through YPI Brokerage at an asking price €9,500,000.