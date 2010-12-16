Sporting a sleek exterior profile and a sophisticated interior styling, designed and built by Eurocraft Cantieri Navali in 2008, Madhuri is a distinctive superyacht with power, space and luxury on its side.

Using her dual 2400hp twin screw engines, Madhuri can power through the water at a top speed of 30 knots, as well as providing a range of 600nm to add range to power for an ultimately fun cruise.

Madhuri’s aluminium hull and superstructure support a beam of 7.3m, offering ample space onboard for a total of 8 guests; accommodated in a full beam owner’s cabin, a VIP cabin and two twin cabins.

Now available for sale with Moran Yacht & Ship, superyacht Madhuri is now listed at an asking price of €9,500,000.