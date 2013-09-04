Superyacht Maidelle Sold By IYC & Merle Wood
Measuring 49m (161’), the Trinity Yachts built superyacht Maidelle has now been successfully sold by IYC and Merle Wood & Associates and renamed La Dea II.
La Dea II (ex Maidelle) features a classic Trinity profile with accommodation for up to ten guests on board and will be available for charter in the Mediterranean.
This sophisticated superyacht has now been sold through IYC and Merle Wood & Associates after being listed at an asking price of $19.95 million.