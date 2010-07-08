Thierry Voisin Broker Niel Gow has confirmed the sale of the superyacht, Makarena, launched in 2006 by Turkish shipyard, Bilgin Yachts. This custom flybridge yacht features a stylish and modern design, alongside a hull and superstructure constructed entirely from GRP.

Niel Gow commented “We were fortunate enough to conduct an in-house deal; she went for a fantastic price. She is a popular charter yacht, with a good five cabin, all ensuite layout, big flybridge with Jacuzzi and an excellent crew. She remains with us under charter management for the summer season in the Mediterranean, with some availability and very good rates. At the end of the season, she will move to Thailand where she will remain available for charter.”

Now sold to an owner who is enthusiastic about chartering the stunning yacht; Makarena holds the capability to reach a top speed of 24 knots besides maintaining a quiet, comfortable and sophisticated interior.