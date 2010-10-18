Superyacht Man of Steel was built by Dutch Shipyard, Heesen Yachts, in 2008 and offers an expertly-designed exterior aesthetic from Omega Architects. Consisting of a steel hull and a flowing aluminium superstructure, Man of Steel is the epitome of an eye-catching superyacht.

Man of Steel features a luxurious and exotic interior from Marc Wallace, capturing a rich and sophisticated Moroccan theme with African influences throughout.

This stunning 50m motor yacht combines high-quality engineering and a bright, lively and alluring interior with the ability to accommodate up to 12 guests in five cabins, consisting of one master suite, one VIP suite, two double cabins and one twin.

Some of her more interesting features include a floating glass floor in the entrance, suspended above a bed of black rock, an illuminated glass walkway leading to the VIP suite and an expansive helipad which doubles as a fitness area.

Superyacht Man of Steel was listed at an asking price of €34,500,000 with Merle Wood & Associates and has now reportedly been renamed Inception.