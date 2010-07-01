Superyacht Mariette Completes Refit

The Pendennis Cup takes place from the 9th-11th of August, involving five days of racing across the waters of Falmouth Bay, UK, with Mariette standing as one of the largest competitors taking part.

Built in the USA in 1915, Mariette is a stunning Herreshoff designed classic schooner. Her refit took place in February and has been recently completed with the reinstatement of her huge sailing rig, with the mast alone measuring over 36m long. The complete programme of work included an engineering overhaul and a full refit of her generator space, including the replacement of the generators themselves.

Mariette’s captain, Charlie Rowe invited members of the refit team aboard the schooner for her two day sea trial to celebrate a successful refurbishment. “Mariette is back in the water and ready to sail again. We have had an excellent refit with Pendennis and I appreciate all the effort the crew and yard guys have put into improving the boat.” The sea trial proved a success, alongside celebrations being enhanced with sightings of Dolphins and Basking Sharks in Falmouth Bay.

Later this month Mariette will be making her way to Cowes to sail with other large classics in the Westward Cup. The fleet will then proceed to Falmouth prior to the start of the Pendennis Cup which will initiate five days of exhilarating racing off the Cornish coast. With a further 6 confirmed competitors including Adela, Mariquita, Velacarina, Tomahawk, Pinuccia and Zarik, Pendennis is expecting a very busy week with 150—200 owners, crew and guests arriving at the Bay.

After the completion of the Mariette refit project, news emerges that their current projects include the Barracuda 105 and Ron Holland 105 new build yachts, the refit of a 50m Feadship and S/Y Moonbird alongside the recently finished 44m Catamaran S/Y Hemisphere.

Pendennis, one of the leading UK refit and custom yacht builders, are organizing the Cup in conjunction with the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club and are extremely grateful for those who have provided sponsorship and aid, on and off the water.