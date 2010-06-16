Read online now
Superyacht Marnaya Ready for Luxury Charters

By B. Roberts

Superyacht Marnaya, the brand new Maiora 32, is now available for luxury charter holidays throughol Atalanta Golden Yachts S.A. .

The 32m superyacht blends high-quality performance with luxurious comfort and offers guests a wealth of toys and tenders.

Superyacht Marnaya can whisk you to your Mediterranean charter destination, powering her GRP hull through the water at a cruising speed of 26 knots through dual MTU 16V 2000 engines.

Within Marnaya's modern exterior, she boasts a luxurious interior with space to accommodate 12 guests in two doubles, two twins and one convertible cabin. The superyacht also carries a professional crew of five onboard.

M/Y Marnaya is fully equipped with water sports gear and fun toys, such as a 5m Novurania Rib with inboard engine, 3m Avon Rib, a Jet Ski, Waterskis, Kneeboard, snorkelling gear, fishing gear and even a sailing boat.

Charter motor yacht Marnaya
The new charter yacht Marnaya is available for charter in the Mediterranean. For further details, Please contact Atalanta Golden Yachts S.A.
 

