The 32m superyacht blends high-quality performance with luxurious comfort and offers guests a wealth of toys and tenders.

Superyacht Marnaya can whisk you to your Mediterranean charter destination, powering her GRP hull through the water at a cruising speed of 26 knots through dual MTU 16V 2000 engines.



Within Marnaya's modern exterior, she boasts a luxurious interior with space to accommodate 12 guests in two doubles, two twins and one convertible cabin. The superyacht also carries a professional crew of five onboard.

M/Y Marnaya is fully equipped with water sports gear and fun toys, such as a 5m Novurania Rib with inboard engine, 3m Avon Rib, a Jet Ski, Waterskis, Kneeboard, snorkelling gear, fishing gear and even a sailing boat.



Charter motor yacht Marnaya

The new charter yacht Marnaya is available for charter in the Mediterranean. For further details, Please contact Atalanta Golden Yachts S.A.

