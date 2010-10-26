Launched last may by ISA; Mary-Jean II was delivered to her owners after a summer cruise in the Adriatic and the South Mediterranean, eventually making her way to the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show with YPI. This breath-taking 61m superyacht is beautifully designed by Walter Franchini Architetto, boasting sleek, simple lines alongside spacious and sophisticated open areas on each deck.

English designer Mark Berryman is responsible for her warm and welcoming interior decoration, imbuing the superyacht with light grained, satin finished woods such as teak, bamboo and wenge, in combination with light fabric panels and contrasting marble or carpet inserts in the floors.

Saloons

Mary-Jean II boasts two saloons which both feature contemporary, high-quality furniture in both the main and upper deck areas: the latter of which can be also defined as a ‘cinema room’ due to six-foot wide screen descending from the deckhead and a projector lowering behind the viewers heads. The main saloon features a large table forward, able to seat 16 people, surrounded by serving cabinets in a contrasting wenge wood which is used also in the furniture.

Master Suite

Her owner’s suite covers almost 100 square metres, including a fully mirrored dressing room, a long free-standing deck and a large en-suite bathroom which offer an enhanced feeling of real home comfort due to a personalized decor.

Open Decks

The imaginative use of large windows throughout the high-quality luxury yacht give a heightened sense of natural light and space. Her outside areas are built to promote comfort as well as boasting huge spaces that allow the owner and his guests to enjoy the open air.

Mary-Jean II features seating areas and bars outside on each deck, offering plenty of room for relaxing in the day or entertaining in the evening. Her large sun-deck is divided into several areas: forward in a raised area is a large pool surrounded by a sunbathing area protected by glass panels for port to starboard.

In the centre of the ship is a marble-topped bar on port side and a day head to starboard. Under the radar arch are two fixed square tables in varnished teak made to accommodate up to 14 guests. Buffets are located on both sides of the deck with an enhanced area for shade with a sofa, grill and long round-ended teak varnished dining table in the centre.

Mary-Jean II sets ISA amongst some of the best ship-builders in the world, built to Lloyd’s classification and is powered by two 2366hp Caterpillar engines allowing for a top speed of 17.15 knots and holding a range of 5600nm at knots, all alongside an impressively low fuel consumption rate.