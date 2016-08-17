Now preparing for its global debut at the Monaco Yacht Show after launching Saturday 13th August, superyacht Maybe is a sophisticated, yet contemporary, superyacht with distinctive exterior style drawn by the Acubens Naval Architects studio.

Toni Colom of Marcelo Penna Yacht Design was responsible for her interior styling, creating a sense of light and understated simplicity that enhances the open spaces within.

This bright and tasteful style brings an elegant edge to the contemporary exterior, offering all of the luxurious amenities an owner could want on board; such as spacious saloons, exquisite staterooms, vast external areas and a private cinema room.

At the very centre of the yacht is a grand spiral staircase which sweeps around the yacht’s lift, effortlessly connecting each level of the tri-deck superyacht in a remarkable example of the elegance on board.

The notable Main Deck features an open and inviting main saloon with sophisticated dining area, perfect for evening entertainment before moving to the external spaces which offers a bar, Jacuzzi, al-fresco dining and relaxing.

Twelve people are comfortably accommodated on board, with a five stateroom layout consisting of a full-beam Master Suite above, as well as two double cabins and two twins on the lower deck. There is also space on board for 16 highly-skilled yacht crew to create the final dimension of experience that the creators of Maybe envisioned when embarking on the project.

Built by Metalships Rodman and available for sale through Camper & Nicholsons, this is one of the 125 superyachts set to display at the Monaco Yacht Show (September 28th – October 1st) which will undoubtedly find its way on to a lot of must-see lists.