Superyacht Maybe Tomorrow is a superbly built expedition yacht from B & B Boatbuilders Inc. Her keel was laid up in 2004 in the Bayou Batre, Alabama. Maybe Tomorrow was launched in 2006 and then sailed to Jacksonville, Florida for completion in 2008, making her a meticulously built superyacht with the capability of a life changing cruise.

Her full displacement hull was designed by RC Johnson and Norton & Associates and built in steel to enhance her sturdy capabilities as an ocean trawler and expedition yacht, powered by economic Detroit Diesel engines.

Alongside her potential as an expedition yacht, her interior is filled with beautiful wood floors, Lyptus cabinetry, walls and ceilings and installed by craftsmen in Florida. All of her staterooms are large, appointed once again by fine wood craftsmanship with full showers in all accommodations.

Over her three decks, this expedition superyacht was built for stability and comfort in adverse conditions. Maybe Tomorrow is for sale with All Ocean Yachts for an asking price of $3,900,000