Superyacht Mentxu launched by Sanlorenzo

Combining well balanced ratios and more than 50 years of experience, Sanlorenzo’s new superyacht Mentxu is the new addition the fleet. Standing beside other, unmistakable Sanlorenzo models, the SL100 New series matches elegance with the balance of volume and innovation.

Built in the La Spezia shipyard, Sanlorenzo designed the SL100 Mentxu to hold sleek, delicate external lines with a consistent family feeling of the Sanlorenzo planning fleet. After a broad and deep analysis of the concept, the design department of the shipyard – with the cooperation of different naval architects and designers – elaborated the project, in respect of the Sanlorenzo design tradition.

The most significant element of the new SL100 New series is the emphasis on the windows, holding larger windows than the previous SL 100 model. Available with or without a hard top, the SL100 New holds an outline and shape which harbour a completely new design.

The SL 100 New is now powered by dual MTU 16V2000M93 engines with 2,435hp, powering M/Y Mentxu through the water at a maximum speed of 29 knots and a cruising speed of 25 knots.