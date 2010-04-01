The naval Architect and structural design was overseen by Ed Fry of Fryco-USA and the in-house team of LOGOS Marine. Meya Meya's stunning interior and exterior styling was designed by H2 Yacht Design.



A sharp and sleek superyacht, Meya Meya looks like she could withstand vicious oceans and maintain a sturdy and comfortable journey whilst her design adds a sense of speed to her stability.

LOGOS Marine anticipates that she will be able to reach around an impressive 25 knots top speed through dual MTU engines, allowing a fast cruising pace whilst enjoying the view from the forward hot-tub. Meya Meya will also be able to accommodate guests in two full-beam master cabins, one located on the main deck and the other in the lower, a full beam VIP suite and two guest staterooms with added space for seven crew in four cabins.

The interior of Meya Meya is light and open, giving an enhanced feeling of space around the yacht with generous use of luxurious wood and cream furnishings. The minimalistic design really gives a sophisticated quality to superyacht Meya Meya paired with the beautiful and high-tech design of her exterior.

Meya Meya means one hundred percent, which is an apt name for such a stunning yacht that integrates style, space, power and comfort in a 35m superyacht.