Designed and built by Trinity, Mi Sueno is a striking, all-aluminium, semi-displacement yacht with a real sense of style and luxury.

One of the most alluring features of Mi Sueno is the Main Deck Foyer and Staircase, offering an image of luxury from an iconic era of style and sophistication. Coming in from her very spacious aft main deck exterior space, you are greeted with a Wine Foyer just through the automatic glass doors.

The custom wine cellars on either side of the foyer dedicate a wall for both white and red wine, featuring luxurious marble on the floor and red or white ‘Mi Sueno’ signs on the corresponding exterior sides of the yacht. The foyer leads into the elegant main deck saloon and dining room which then flows into the main deck corridor, boasting a beautiful spiral staircase.

Mi Sueno is designed for fourteen onboard, providing seven staterooms for the Owner and their guests alongside a Skylounge and Flybridge with a hot tub and children’s pool; ideal for family cruises. She also offers state-of-the-art features such as an elevator which serves all three of her decks, alongside a ‘touch and go’ helicopter landing pad for fly-in visitors.

Having undergone a significant $5m price reduction, Mi Sueno is available for sale with International Yacht Collection at a new asking price of $39,950,000 - an amazing opportunity for the ideal luxury cruise experience.