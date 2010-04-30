Motor yacht Mia Elise features a wide body 26ft beam and a hand finished gloss cherry interior. No expense has been spared in maintaining and improving the elegant tri-deck, which has undergone two extensive refits in recent years.



The swim platform has been extended; the main engines overhauled and the living area completely rebuilt to extend the full-beam main saloon and dining room. The superyacht's skylounge is also new and combines a classic den/media room with 180 degree panoramic views.

Superyacht Mia Elise can accommodate 8-10 guests in four stylish cabins comprising a master suite, Queen double, two twins and Pullman berth.



Outside, the yacht's spacious decks offer aft deck dining for eight guests and a Jacuzzi and sunpads on the sundeck.

This semi-displacement motor yacht has twin MTU 16V2000 diesel engines and can reach 18 knots at full power.



Motor yacht Mia Elise was for sale with IYC, listed with an asking price of $8.995 million.