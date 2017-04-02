The aluminium-made Mia Elise has a sleek and sophisticated exterior style, designed in-house at the US-based shipyard, and an exquisite interior design by Patrick Knowles. Spacious and comfortable throughout, she can accommodate up to 12 guests in six luxurious cabins and also holds space for 9 crew.

Her open external spaces make for perfect on board entertainment, or relaxing after a late night drinking cocktails on the aft deck; while her interiors offer a warm and welcoming atmosphere for a sophisticated dining experience, or perfectly styled solace for longer voyages.

Announced as sold by the Merle Wood & Associates team following a joint sale with Robert Cury & Associates, Mia Elise is one of the latest sales promoting unbridled activity in America during one of the most interesting eras to date for the U.S. superyacht community.