Superyacht Mirabella III Completes Refit

This stunning 41.5m sailing yacht was built in 1994 by Concorde Yachts in Thailand, using the assistance of elephants to transport her from the shed to the water. After her launch, Mirabella III then joined the popular fleet of Mirabella charter yachts.

Designed by Bruce Farr, Mirabella III is now one of the greenest and high-quality sailing yachts on the water. Offering high-class performance and enviable comfort in an opulent and sophisticated interior, filled with warm woods and welcoming neutral colours.

Mirabella III’s Rader Arch and Tender Crane were removed alongside a rebuilt Transom featuring a new transom door with bathing steps which can also double up as a unique golf tee. Her deck was completely redone with new flush decking and features, her superstructure and spars were also repainted alongside new 750mm windows cut into her hull.

Not only focussing on the exterior, Mirabella’s refit included extensive refurbishment to her interior, able to accommodate 10 guests in 5 luxurious suites with room for seven crew.

With new build figures faltering after the economic downturn refit appears to be a growing focus for shipyards and designers. A recent comment from Campers and Nicholsons in the Sunday Times vocalised the growing trend in refitting and restoring classic yachts, such as James Dyson’s sophisticated 91m superyacht Nahlin.