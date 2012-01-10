Signed with North Star Yachting, the 31m Mirage was built in 2010 to be one of the fastest yachts in the world. Mirage combines the strong sporting lines of a luxury speed boat with all the comfort and space of a displacement whilst holding the capability of reaching speeds of up to 50 knots.

“She is powered by three MTU engines with 2,430hp each,” explains her YPI broker Mike Rich. “And couple with her Arneson drives; she easily reaches top speeds of up to 50 knots.”

Accommodating up to ten guests in two double and two twin cabins, Mirage has a unique glass saloon that continues onto the open deck space.

“The glass roofing is an important feature of the yacht,” continues Mike. “It allows for great uninterrupted views and plenty of light – a theme that is carried right the way through the yacht’s interior.”

With only one owner from new, Mirage is in pristine condition having been professionally maintained throughout.

“Yachts of this quality and size are attracting serious buyers,” says Mike. “The owner of Mirage wants to move up to another size yacht ideally this year so he is keen to let Mirage go at a price well below her market value for a quick sale. Those looking for a fast, comfortable and stylish yacht need to see Mirage as soon as possible.”

Mirage is available for sale through YPI Brokerage for an asking price of €6,900,000.