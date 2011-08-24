Superyacht Mirage Undergoes Price Reduction

Custom built by Heesen Yachts in 1992, Mirage underwent a major refit project in 2006, recently received a new paint job and is now ready for sale to even the most discerning owner.

Mirage was designed by Gerhard Gilgenast to be a sharp and streamlined vessel on the water and an enviable superyacht in the marina, expertly encapsulating her impressive performance capability.

Able to achieve a top speed in excess of 35 knots, Mirage is one of the fastest superyachts in the 40m bracket, however, this is not just a fast superyacht.

Mirage also balances her performance capabilities with a spacious interior layout and an elegant interior design from Art Line, capable of accommodating up to seven guests in 4 well appointed cabins.

Now listed at an asking price of $4,950,000, superyacht Mirage is available for sale through International Yacht Collection.